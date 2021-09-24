J.L. Russell, age 74, of Kingston

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 60 Views

J.L. Russell, age 74, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, September 23, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.  He was born June 7, 1947 in Tellico Plains and graduated from Midway High School in 1965.  He joined the military the very same year and became a United States Navy veteran.  J.L. was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he served in many capacities, which included church deacon and singing in the church choir.  Preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Joyce Edwards Russell; parents, James P. & Mary Helen Russell; half-brother, James Howard Russell.

SURVIVORS

Brother                       Jerry Russell & wife, Charlotte of Kingston

Step-son                      Greg Dyer & wife, Karla

Step-daughter             Stephanie Mitchum Dyer

Sister-in-law                Judy Krakos & husband, Bill

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 11:00 am, in the chapel with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating.  Interment will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday at Eleazer Cemetery in Tellico Plains.  At the request of J.L., in lieu of flowers memorials are to be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 4242 Decatur Highway, Kingston, TN 37763.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82

Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82, passed away on Monday, September 20, at her home. Carolyn was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.