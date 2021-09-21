HSFB polls after Week 5

The AP High School Football Polls after Week 5 were released on Monday. Here is how teams from our area fared in this week’s voting.

In Class 6A, Maryville continues to be ranked second, behind #1 Oakland.

In Class 5A, West hung on to the #1 spot after a narrow, one-point win over Sevier County last week, while Powell remained at #3 after their shutout win over Clinton. Central is back in the top 10 at #10, while Campbell County is in the “others receiving votes” category, but with enough votes that they are #11.

In Class 4A, South-Doyle fell four spots to #9 after their loss to Anderson County on Friday, which moved the Mavericks back into voting consideration at #12. The Mavs play at fourth-ranked Elizabethton Friday.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains at the top of the poll, with Loudon holding fast at #3, and Kingston at #6.

The Class 1A poll includes Coalfield, which fell two spots to #8 after their loss at home Friday to Carter.