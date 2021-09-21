HSFB polls after Week 5

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

The AP High School Football Polls after Week 5 were released on Monday.  Here is how teams from our area fared in this week’s voting.

In Class 6A, Maryville continues to be ranked second, behind #1 Oakland.

In Class 5A, West hung on to the #1 spot after a narrow, one-point win over Sevier County last week, while Powell remained at #3 after their shutout win over Clinton.  Central is back in the top 10 at #10, while Campbell County is in the “others receiving votes” category, but with enough votes that they are #11.

In Class 4A, South-Doyle fell four spots to #9 after their loss to Anderson County on Friday, which moved the Mavericks back into voting consideration at #12.  The Mavs play at fourth-ranked Elizabethton Friday.

In Class 3A, Alcoa remains at the top of the poll, with Loudon holding fast at #3, and Kingston at #6.

The Class 1A poll includes Coalfield, which fell two spots to #8 after their loss at home Friday to Carter.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

XFS: The ‘Dinger’ takes regular season crown

(MRN.com)  With cars bouncing off each other like pinballs through two laps of overtime, AJ …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.