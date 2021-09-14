HSFB polls after Week 4 of season

The high school football polls for Week 4 were released on Monday.

In Class 6A, Maryville is still #2, one spot behind top-ranked Oakland.

In Class 5A, West is still #1, with Powell at #3, Central—despite a 1-3 record—is 9th in the poll, and Campbell County has cracked the top 10, tied with Henry County at #10.

The 4A poll includes South-Doyle, which will host an angry Anderson County squad on Friday.

In Class 3A, despite their loss to Maryville last week, Alcoa had no trouble holding on to the top spot, with Loudon at #3 and the Kingston Yellow Jackets at #6.

In Class 1A, the Coalfield Yellow Jackets also come in at #6.

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

(THURSDAY)  Fulton at Gibbs…(FRIDAY)  Clinton at Powell (Eye Center Pregame Show at 6:30, kickoff at 7:00 on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football at WYSH)…Anderson County at South-Doyle…Oak Ridge at Lenoir City…Karns at Campbell County…Oliver Springs at Greenback…Unaka at Jellico…Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Farragut at Cleveland…Maryville at Bearden…Sunbright at Harriman…Central at Heritage…Coalfield at Oakdale…Alcoa at Pigeon Forge…Monterey at Rockwood…Midway at Wartburg…Sevier County at West…Kingston at Sweetwater.

VOLLEYBALL: Anderson County def. Clinton

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Anderson County 8 Campbell County 2…Oneida 7 Oliver Springs 1…Powell 4 Greeneville 3…Sweetwater 2 Harriman 0.

