Holiday Bureau Sign-Ups in October

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 68 Views

The 2021 Holiday Bureau sign-ups will be held on four Saturdays in October, with one session midweek at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top, and Anderson County may sign up for toys and other holiday items at the Holiday Bureau on Saturdays October 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd between 9 am and 12 noon.  Sign-ups will also be held on Tuesday, October 12th from 9 am to 12 noon at the Anderson County Courthouse.

When you come to sign up, you will need a Photo ID, proof of everyone living in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence (i.e. a utility bill).  It can also be helpful to have your Food Stamp papers, which also have your information.

The Holiday Bureau is located at 728B Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.  Their phone number is 865-483-7831.

For more information, visit www.holidaybureau.org

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TN State Parks hosting Tennessee Serves events

(TN State Parks)  Tennessee State Parks will be hosting volunteer events through the month of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.