Holiday Bureau Sign-Ups in October

The 2021 Holiday Bureau sign-ups will be held on four Saturdays in October, with one session midweek at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Rocky Top, and Anderson County may sign up for toys and other holiday items at the Holiday Bureau on Saturdays October 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd between 9 am and 12 noon. Sign-ups will also be held on Tuesday, October 12th from 9 am to 12 noon at the Anderson County Courthouse.

When you come to sign up, you will need a Photo ID, proof of everyone living in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence (i.e. a utility bill). It can also be helpful to have your Food Stamp papers, which also have your information.

The Holiday Bureau is located at 728B Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge. Their phone number is 865-483-7831.

For more information, visit www.holidaybureau.org.