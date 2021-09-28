High School football polls for week 6

On Monday, the Tennessee high school football polls were released.  After a strong start, several area teams have fallen from the various top 10s as competition heats up down the stretch of the regular season.

After Week 6, Maryville continues to trail only Oakland in the voting in Class 6A, as has been the case all season long.

There is a change in the top of the poll in Class 5A, where after a couple of narrow victories, West has fallen from the #1 spot and the Rebels have been replaced there by Mt. Juliet.  West fell to #2, one spot ahead of Powell, who remains ensconced at #3.  Central hangs on to the #10 spot and no other area 5A teams received votes this week.

In Class 4A, South-Doyle represents this area at #10, while the 3A poll is still being led by top-ranked Alcoa, with Loudon at #3.  After a 35-0 loss to Campbell County last week, Kingston fell from #6 to #10 this week.

Coalfield missed out on the 1A top 10 after back-to-back losses to Carter and Gordonsville, but still received enough votes that they are at #11.

