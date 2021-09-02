High school football continues amid pandemic

(TSSAA press release/staff reports) With two weeks of the high school football season is in the books, TSSAA continues to track games that have been canceled, moved, or replaced due to COVID-19 concerns.

As of this writing, 17 games have been affected by COVID-19 and 152 games are still on the docket to be played.

Week 3 is the region-opener for most schools, as more than 140 games will be between region foes. Four teams will face opponents this week that are not members of TSSAA.



TSSAA encourages everyone — administrators, coaches, officials, and fans — to work together to follow the protocols that local host schools have in place so that our student-athletes have the opportunity to enjoy athletic competition throughout this school year. Although most TSSAA mandates from a year ago are no longer in place, it is important that visiting teams and spectators adhere to the rules or requirements instituted by local school boards, municipalities, and other government agencies where they are traveling. TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant should do their part and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

The full scoreboard and schedules can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.

COVID-19 Standings

TSSAA has updated the scoreboard, schedules and standings to show wins for the schools whose opponents canceled due to COVID-19.

The schools listed below were awarded a Week 2 win:

Alvin C. York Institute…Blackman …Camden Central …Chattanooga Christian School…East Nashville Magnet School…Franklin Co. …Freedom Preparatory Academy…Hampton …Harriman…Huntland …Kirby High School…Lakeway Christian Academy…Liberty Technology Magnet…Moore Co.…Northview Academy…Notre Dame…Obion Co. Central…Red Bank…Rockvale…South Gibson Co…Stewart Co.…Summit…The King’s Academy…Upperman…West Ridge…White Co.

If a school is forced to cancel a contest due to COVID-19 this football season, the game will be considered a “no contest” and the team will not receive a loss on their schedule. The school that is able to play will receive a win for playoff seeding purposes. They may schedule a replacement opponent, but the result of the newly scheduled contest must count in the school’s overall record in place of the “COVID-19” win. A school’s overall, regular-season record cannot include more than 10 results.

Contests, where both teams were unable to play due to COVID-19, are considered “no-contests” and have been removed from the schedules.

Already this week, the Campbell County/Lenoir City game scheduled for Friday night, each team’s Region opener, has been canceled due to what Lenoir City described earlier in the week as “health and safety issues. The Cougars will be awarded a win, and have a bye week. They are now 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region play.

Other games affected by COVID include Cloudland at Rockwood and Pigeon Forge at Union County. The visiting team in each match-up will be awarded a COVID win, and have the week off.