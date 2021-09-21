Grants conference to feature teleconferencing option

(Sen. Yager press release) A free Grants Conference designed to improve opportunities for local citizens, organizations, and governments to tap into a wide variety of grant funds available to them is offering a teleconferencing option for attendees. The conference, which is sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), will be held on September 29 at Roane State Community College in Harriman in the O’Brien Theatre from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.

“We continue to hear from attendees who have been aided by gaining new skills at the conference,” said Sen. Yager, who has sponsored the event each year. “The personal one-on-one contact made with the event speakers and the staff of our congressional delegation is a great asset to attendees and attendance in person is very much preferable. However, we do want to reach out to those who might not otherwise be able to attend in person through this teleconferencing option.”

Admission is free but persons attending in person or through video conferencing must register for the event. Please go to the RSCC portal to register at roanestate.edu/YGC. Online registration, which is currently open, closes on September 24. Contact Sen. Yager’s office at [email protected] or call (615) 741-1449 for further information on the teleconferencing option.

“I hope this conference continues to grow and that the results will positively impact our communities for decades to come. Many thanks to the many folks who helped make it possible,” Yager concluded.