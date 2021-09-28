Gloria Ann Phillips, age 68, of Clinton, TN passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Gloria was a member of First Dutch Valley Baptist Church. She loved her church, family, cake decorating, gardening, and cats.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Artie Smith; husband, Ronnie Phillips; brother, Robert Smith; sisters, Mildred Seiber and Joyce Kaler.

She is survived by her sons, John Travis Phillips of Clinton, TN, Keith Edward White of Waldoboro, MA, Joseph Brian Phillips of Knoxville, TN; brother, James Smith (Carol) of Clinton, TN; sisters, Shirley Phillips of Clinton, TN and Eidilene Piehl of Charlton, MA; she is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at First Dutch Valley Baptist Church on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Parrott officiating. Interment will follow directly after funeral service at First Dutch Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.