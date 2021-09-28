Glenda Joan Sweat, age 76, of Heiskell, TN, passed away at Tennova North Medical Center on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Glenda loved to read, cook for her family, and she especially loved her granddaughters Chanler and Olivia. She was a great mother and a loving wife to her husband of 57 years, J.D Sweat. Glenda was the only girl out of 8 children. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeanette Allred and her brothers, Jerry, David, and Gary Allred.

She is survived by her husband, J.D. Sweat; son, Jeff Sweat; daughter, Vanessa Nighbert and husband David Nighbert; brothers, Richard Allred, Mickey Allred, Joe Allred, and Mark Allred; and two granddaughters, Chanler Smith and husband Jordon, and Olivia Presley.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time, but a Celebration of Life may be scheduled at a later date.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.