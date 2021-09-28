Glenda Joan Sweat, age 76, of Heiskell

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Glenda Joan Sweat, age 76, of Heiskell, TN, passed away at Tennova North Medical Center on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Glenda loved to read, cook for her family, and she especially loved her granddaughters Chanler and Olivia. She was a great mother and a loving wife to her husband of 57 years, J.D Sweat. Glenda was the only girl out of 8 children. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeanette Allred and her brothers, Jerry, David, and Gary Allred.

She is survived by her husband, J.D. Sweat; son, Jeff Sweat; daughter, Vanessa Nighbert and husband David Nighbert; brothers, Richard Allred, Mickey Allred, Joe Allred, and Mark Allred; and two granddaughters, Chanler Smith and husband Jordon, and Olivia Presley.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time, but a Celebration of Life may be scheduled at a later date.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Frances Price, age 98, of Clinton

Frances Price, age 98, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.