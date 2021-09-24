Gelenia “Deane” Foster, age 86 of Clinton

Gelenia “Deane” Foster, age 86 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. She was of the Baptist Faith and was born March 21, 1935 in Coalfield, TN to the late General and Dovie Patterson.  Throughout her life she loved cooking, shopping, walking, and getting dressed up to go out to eat with her family.  In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim Foster; sister, Vivian Perkins; brother, Roy Patterson & wife Barbara. 

She is survived by her son, Ricky & wife Stacey Foster; granddaughter, Shannon Baker & husband David; sisters, Evelyn Smith and Venia Duncan; brother, Troy Patterson & wife Lorena; several loved nieces, nephews; great nieces and great great nieces and nephew.

The family would like to thank NHC of Oak Ridge & Caris Hospice for the loving care given to Deane during her illness.

The family will receive friends 11:00-12:00 pm, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside service will follow her visitation at Anderson Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

