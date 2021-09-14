Gary C. Milen, age 66, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN on June 30, 1955, to the late Frank and Sara Phillips Milen. Gary retired from Carlisle after working there for 40 years. He loved to ride and work on his motorcycle. In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by, brother-in-law, Brian Brewer.

Survived By:

Loving wife and best friend………Rhonda Brewer Milen

Son…………..…………Adam Milen and wife Callie

Grandsons……….…Carmon and Dylan Milen

Beloved Dog…………Pearl

In-Laws………………..Judy and Jerry Brewer

2 brothers and a host of other family and friends.

Due to Covid, the family will not have any services.

