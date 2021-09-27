Frances Price, age 98, of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Frances Price, age 98, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the NHC in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 18, 1923 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late William and Vadie Decker Chesher. Frances was a member of Island Home Baptist Church and worked at Hoskins Drugstore.

She is preceded in death by son, Raymond Price and survived by, son Fred Price.

Graveside service for Frances will be on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3:30PM at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Lee Bolton officiating. www.holleygambe.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

(Buster) Roy E. Brown IV, age 40 of Powell

(Buster) Roy E. Brown IV, age 40 of Powell, passed away on September 20, 2021. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.