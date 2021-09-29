Food distribution Saturday in Rocky Top

A Second Harvest food distribution will be held at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top (215 4th Street) on Saturday, October 2nd at 9 am.
Organizers are only preparing 50 boxes for distribution so, come early to get your food goods.
