Food distribution Saturday in Rocky Top

Jim Harris

A Second Harvest food distribution will be held at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top (215 4th Street) on Saturday, October 2nd at 9 am.

Organizers are only preparing 50 boxes for distribution so, come early to get your food goods.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

