Follow-up: More on fatal 2020 shooting

Following up on a story first reported on by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an 18-year-old from Rocky Top remains in custody today at the Anderson County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his mother in the spring of 2020.

Shawn Tyler Willis is charged in connection to the April 20th, 2020 shooting death of his mother, 38-year-old Sandy Willis, which occurred at their home on Andy’s Ridge Road.

According to court documents, Willis admitted to investigators that he had shot his mother with a gun from her own nightstand as she slept. In an interview with Detective Don Scuglia, Willis said that he had taken the gun from his mother’s nightstand while she slept, took it downstairs to load it so that she would not hear him, and then returned to her room, where he “walked around the victim’s bed, to the opposite side of the room, positioned himself alongside her bed, and shot her at close range, on the left side of her head, thus causing her death.”

Oak Ridge Today reports that the alleged murder occurred after Sandy Willis had punished the then-juvenile Shawn Willis by taking away his cell phone.

He has since turned 18 and his case has been moved to adult Criminal Court, where he is scheduled to appear later this year.

As of this morning (9/22/21), Willis remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail on a $1 million bond.