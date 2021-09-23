Fall Heritage Day at Museum of Appalachia

On Friday, October 1st, the Museum of Appalachia will host its annual “Fall Heritage Day.”

The family-friendly event gives attendees of all ages that chance to “step back in time,” and see how old-time Southern Appalachian residents lived on a day-to-day basis.

Among the many activities that will be taking place include a hayride, traditional music, and a tractor exhibition, not to mention demonstrations of old-time activities like blacksmithing, sorghum- and apple-butter-making, sawmilling, and leatherworking.

There will also be plenty of safe, seasonal activities for children, including an animal education and petting area and a hay maze, as well as (for an additional charge) the chance to take a pumpkin home from the Pumpkin Patch.

Advance tickets are recommended for this event and are available online at www.museumofappalachia.org.

The event is free to Museum members and $8 for students and their chaperones.

Call 865-494- 7680 or visit the website for more information.