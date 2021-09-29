Eric Lynn Carter Jr.

Eric Lynn Carter Jr. was born on April 20th, 1987, and passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. Eric graduated from ROTC and South Doyle High School. Eric was dedicated to helping others. He loved his dog Leo and was very talented in designing shirts, he had his own online shop. Eric was an absolutely beautiful soul and a selfless person who would help anyone. There are no words to describe how wonderful and kind Eric truly was he loved his family and friends and enjoyed looking after his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed taking care of others. He loved the Wolfe Pack game and wrestling.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jody Annette Rowden; aunt, Tammy Grace Rowden; and his grandparents, Dexter Rowden and Josephine Dotson, and grandmother, Dorothy Carter.

Eric is survived by his father, Eric Carter Sr., brothers, Robert Carter (Ebony Moore), T’erick Carter, Bray Carter, Zephan Villegas; sisters, Britney Witt, Deja Carter, Jalesa Rowden, Tinitha Dean; uncles, Dexter Rowder Jr., Estel Breeden, Avatar Carter, Fred Carter; aunts, Lisa Breeden, Avaire Carter, Latosha Carter, Malona Carter, and Judy; and he is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great aunts and uncles, and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ricky Dotson officiating.

 Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

