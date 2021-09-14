Edward M. House, age 81 of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 29 Views

Edward M. House, age 81 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 12, 2021.  Edward was born September 24, 1939, in Clinton, TN to the late Grady and Lucile House.  He was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard. Throughout his life, he loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.  In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Peeple; brother, Grady House, Jr.

He is survived by brothers, Johnny House & wife Carolyn of Knoxville and Steve House of Clinton; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 11:00 am at Pine Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

David Aaron Harness, age 29, of Rocky Top

David Aaron Harness, age 29, of Rocky Top, TN, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.