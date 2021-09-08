Edward “Ed” Dwyer, age 54 of Clinton

Edward “Ed” Dwyer, age 54 of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.  He was born June 28, 1967 in Rochester, New York.   

Throughout his life Ed loved dirt track racing, playing the guitar, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his father, John Dwyer; brothers, David, Mark, & John Dwyer. 

He is survived by his son, Brent Dwyer of Wartburg; mother, Sally Dwyer; niece, Sarah Lemons; host of cousins, grandchildren, and friends. 

The family will have a Celebration of Life service and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

