Dragons fall to Oak Ridge, 22-7

After a 2-0 start to the season in which they scored 94 combined points, the Clinton Dragons were brought back down to Earth on Friday as they lost to archrivals Oak Ridge, 22-7.

The Dragons (2-1, 0-1 Region 3-5A) led 7-0 at halftime on a 10-yard touchdown run by reigning WBIR Defensive Player of the Week Connor Moody in the first quarter, but the Oak Ridge defense clamped down the rest of the way. Clinton’s defense was also stout throughout the game, with the Wildcats unable to break through until midway through the third quarter when Jai Hundley scored on a 25-yard run with 5:55 to play.

Brandon Heyward and Kendall Jackson each scored on the ground for Oak Ridge in the fourth quarter, and the scoring was capped by a safety after a bad snap on a punt went through the end zone.

For the game, Clinton outgained Oak Ridge 151-116 and held the ball for almost 31 full minutes. One of the big stories of the game was the sheer amount of penalties, as Oak Ridge committed 12 for 127 yards and the Dragons were flagged a whopping 18 times for 132 yards.

Originally, Clinton was set to host Cherokee High School out of Rogersville this Friday but COVID issues in the Chiefs’ football program have forced them to cancel the game. Officials within the CHS Athletic Department and Coach Darell Keith are actively searching for a possible replacement on Friday night’s schedule, and we will let you know as soon as either a new opponent is found or if the Dragons will have an unexpectedly early bye week.

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

Oak Ridge 0-0-7-15—22

Clinton 0-7-0- 0— 0

Scoring

Clinton—Connor Moody 10 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 9:01, 2nd

Oak Ridge—Jai Hundley 25 run (Efrain Rodriquez kick), 5:55, 3rd

Oak Ridge—Brandon Heyward 14 run (Rodriquez kick), 11:53, 4th

Oak Ridge—Kendall Jackson 3 run (kick failed), 8:00, 4th

Oak Ridge—Safety, Clinton snapped ball through end zone, 4:52, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 12, Oak Ridge 9

Rushes-yards: Clinton 33-49, Oak Ridge 30-101

Passing yards: Clinton 102, Oak Ridge 15

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 13-22-0, Oak Ridge 2-9-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 55-151, Oak Ridge 39-116

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-17.7, Oak Ridge 5-35.8

Return yardage: Clinton 5, Oak Ridge 88

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 3-20, Oak Ridge 1-5

Penalties-yards: Clinton 18-132, Oak Ridge 12-127

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-0, Oak Ridge 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 30:52, Oak Ridge 17:08

Time of game: 2 hours, 33 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards

Clinton: Moody 6-30 (TD), Erreese King 10-29, Elijah Batiste 5-12, Rodayvien Truss 2-9, William Taylor 2-7, Joshuah Keith 7-minus 17, Team 1-minus 21; Oak Ridge: Jackson 17-66 (TD), Hundley 5-34 (TD), Heyward 3-10 (TD), DeJauvis Dozier 1-1, Hayden Tarwater 2-minus 5, Team 2-minus 5

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 12-21-0 84, Truss 1-1-0 18; Oak Ridge: Tarwater 2-9-1 15

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Truss 5-51, Jeremiah Blauvelt 2-36, Braylon Taylor 2-20, Lucas Kendall 2-7, Moody 2-minus 12; Oak Ridge: Hundley 1-17, Camron Barnette 1-minus 2

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Blaine Collins 6-106-17.7; Oak Ridge: Jacob Berven 5-179-35.8

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Dozier 2-52, Hundley 1-18

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: Truss 1-4; Oak Ridge: Heyward 2-21, Justyn Crowley 1-minus 3

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Moody 1-1; Oak Ridge: none

Fumble recoveries

(none for either team)

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Jackson West 0.5-3, Caleb Cook 0.5-2; Oak Ridge: Brian Kelley 1-12, Ethan Hewitt 1-5, Berven 1-3

Missed field goal – yards

Clinton: none; Oak Ridge: Brennan Pearson 36