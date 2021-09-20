Dragons fall to #3 Powell

The Clinton Dragons hung with 3rd-ranked Powell for a half, trailing only 14-0 after a tough two quarters Friday night, but in the end, Powell showed why many believe they have a shot at a 5A state championship this year, as they stretched the margin to a 30-0 final.

Despite the lopsided score, the Panthers knew they had been in a tussle when they were done, as Clinton (3-2, 0-2) didn’t back down from the challenge presented by their longtime rivals. Powell (4-1, 2-0) outgained Clinton, 432-133, and forced two Dragon interceptions—the first of the season for QB Joshua Keith—while junior quarterback Jordyn Potts was efficient for the Panthers, throwing for a touchdown and running for two more.

Powell really shined in the running game, as they racked up 202 yards on the ground, and held Clinton to (-34) rushing yards, aided in part by six sacks.

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

Clinton 0-0- 0-0— 0

Powell 7-7-13-3—30

Scoring

Powell—J.J. Foust 26 pass from Jordyn Potts (Dylan Stooksbury kick), 4:49, 1st

Powell—Potts 5 run (Stooksbury kick), 0:40, 2nd

Powell—Potts 1 run (kick blocked), 6:27, 3rd

Powell—Ayden Greene 16 pass from Adarius Redmond (Stooksbury kick), 2:07, 3rd

Powell—FG Stooksbury 27, 1:43, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 7, Powell 18

Rushes-yards: Clinton 26-minus 34, Powell 38-202

Passing yards: Clinton 167, Powell 230

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 13-21-2, Powell 16-28-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 47-133 Powell 66-432

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-36.2, Powell 1-34.0

Return yardage: Clinton 75, Powell 98

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 6-47, Powell 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 12-106, Powell 14-128

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 2-0, Powell 1-1

Time of possession: Clinton 21:38, Powell 26:22

Time of game: 2 hours, 48 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: William Taylor 3-8, Connor Moody 1-2, Erreese King 2-3, Elijah Batiste 1-minus 1, Brandon Hollifield 1-minus 7, Braylon Taylor 1-minus 7, Team 2-minus 10, Joshuah Keith 15-minus 22; Powell: Brian Belcher 8-68, Potts 8-55 (2 TDs), Conner Wheeler 9-37, Jarvis Stockton 8-21, Jayden Collins 1-11, Gianni Magdos 1-7, Johntay Dunn 2-5, Stooksbury 1-minus 2

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 13-21-2 167; Powell: Potts 15-26-2 214 (TD), Redmond 1-1-0 16 (TD), Cameron Cole 0-1-0 0

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Rodayvein Truss 6-65, Jeremiah Blauvelt 4-55, B. Taylor 2-23, Lucas Kendall 1-24; Powell: Greene 6-68 (TD), Foust 4-53 (TD), Redmond 2-27, Collins 2-25, Jervis Brown 1-29, Magdos 1-28

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Barrett Maddox 6-217-36.2; Powell: Stooksbury 1-34-34.0

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Chauncey Felts 2-2, B. Taylor 1-39, Truss 1-34; Powell: Collins 1-37

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: none; Powell: Magdos 2-18, Wheeler 2-12

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Truss 1-0, Moody 1-0; Powell: Wheeler 1-31, Carson Whitehead 1-0

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Riley Silk; Powell: none

Sacks – yards

Clinton: none; Powell: Owen Peterson 4-34, Walter Nolen 1-3, Steven Soles 0.5-5, Daniel Stanford 0.5-5

Blocked extra point

Clinton: Team; Powell: none