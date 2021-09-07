Donnie Mark Jacks, born on July 21, 1963 departed this life on Thursday evening September 2, 2021, in Lake City, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster Jacks and Katherine Daugherty Jacks. A mother-in-law he viewed as another mother, Margie Louise Brown; sisters, Rosie Leinart, Virgie Cox, and Lois Bunch; brothers Frederick Jacks and James Jacks.

He is survived by his wife Sue Jacks; daughter Casey, fiance BJ Williams, and her son Caleb Jacks, of Briceville; son Mark Edward Jacks, fiance Tasha Lowe, and his son Ethan Jacks of Lake City. He also was father to daughters Destiny and Ashlyn of Florida. Brothers Vernon and wife Betty Jacks of Lake City and Dennis Jacks of Briceville; sisters Gracie Parks of Clinton, Carolle Huckaby of Briceville and Audrey Reed of Powell.

He was a resident of Lake City and an Army Veteran. He was a carpenter by trade, who considered himself “a ‘Jack’ of all trades but a master of none”. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who will mourn his loss.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 1-3pm with the funeral service to follow at 3pm. His interment will follow at Circle cemetery with full military honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard. He will be laid to rest beside his brother James.