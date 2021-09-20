Donnie Hammock, age 70 of Clinton

Obituaries

Donnie Hammock, age 70 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on November 11, 1950 to the late Andrew B. and Grace Fraker Hammock in Anderson County. Donnie loved his children and grandchildren very much.  He enjoyed gospel music and played the banjo when he was able. He had a big heart and was very giving. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by: children, Tanya Brewer and family, Donnie Hammock and family; a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Piney Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 10-12 noon with the funeral service to follow at 12 noon with Brother Roy Hammock officiating. Burial will follow his funeral service at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.  www.holleygamble.com

