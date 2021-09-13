Donald Jake Long “Donnie,” age 42 of Oliver Springs

Donald Jake Long “Donnie,” age 42 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

He was born on September 25, 1978 in Oak Ridge and attended First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs.

Survivors include his wife, Jessica Long; daughter, Calleigh Madison Long; father, Donald Frank Long and his wife Julie; brother, M. Paul Long; sister-in-law, Susan Long; nieces, Beth Lineberger and Maria Long; uncles, Jake Long, Freddie Long, and Owen Long; father and mother-in-law, Darrell and Margaret Mashburn; several cousins and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm on October 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm on October 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church.

