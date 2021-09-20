David “Cob” Hatmaker, age 81, of Briceville

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 82 Views

David “Cob” Hatmaker, age 81, of Briceville, TN, passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Friday, September 17, 2021. David was an active member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church and played guitar in church. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and woodworking.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Lucy Hatmaker; his wife, Edia Hatmaker; brother, J.T. Hatmaker; and sisters, Anita Workman and Betty Chapman.

He is survived by his son, David Wayne Hatmaker (Cheryl) of Alabama; daughters, Dawn Guffey (Bruce) of Briceville, TN, Baleria Roach of Briceville, TN, Stacey Hatmaker of Clinton, TN, and Rachel Jenkins (Brian) of Lenior City, TN. David is also survived by several brothers, sisters, many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Seiber Flats Cemetery in Briceville, TN on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dusty Brock officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Gary M. Coleman, 66, of Clinton

Gary M. Coleman, 66, of Clinton, passed away peacefully at his residence and went home …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.