Dallas C. Rose, age 80, of Clinton

Dallas C. Rose, age 80, of Clinton passed away on September 24, 2021.  Dallas was born on September 2, 1941 in Coeburn, VA to the late Auburn and Augusta Rose.

Dallas spent most of his career as a long haul truck driver.  He was a member of Clinton Church of God.  He enjoyed sports of all kinds, spending time with his wife, his family and his beloved dogs.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, Delmar, and Kenneth Rose; sisters, Patricia Rose and Linda Robbins; son, Carnell Rose; step daughter, Helen Cox.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sandra Rose, sisters, Aleen Carden and Lavett Whitson; sons, Dallas & wife Melinda, Matthew & wife Laura, Auburn and wife Carrie, Aaron & wife Chasity; daughters, Darlene Farmer & husband Frank, Angela Atkinson & husband James; stepdaughter, Sonya Cox, sixteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm, Friday, October 1, 2021 at Clinton Church of God.  A Celebration of Life for Dallas will follow his visitation with Rev. Curtis Akers officiating.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ALSTDI @ http://www.als.net/.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com  

