Curtis Jackson, age 54 of Clinton

Curtis Jackson, age 54 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN.  He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved NASCAR.  Curtis’s fur babies, Daisy, Jasper, and Ally were his pride and joy.  Curtis attended Raccoon Valley Church of God in Heiskell, TN.

Curtis is preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Jackson.  He left behind his family, Lasha Jackson, Ayden O’Neal, Anna Grace O’Neal, aunts, Marilyn, and Maxine; uncle, John; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet for Curtis’s graveside service on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.  Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

