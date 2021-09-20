THP: Crash involving RCSO deputy injures one

A Roane County Sheriff’s Office detective escaped injury, but one person was sent to an area hospital, following a two-car accident early Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 38-year-old Damarcus Lyons of Trenton, Tennessee, had been stopped at the light at the intersection of Highway 70 and Pine Ridge Road waiting to turn left at around 6:30 am Friday. After getting the yellow, flashing turn arrow, Lyons started to turn his Chevy Camaro on to Pine Ridge, but failed to see an oncoming Ford F150 driven by RCSO Detective Bryan Walker, as it approached and went through the intersection after getting the green light. The pickup collided with the right side of the Camaro, pinning one of Lyons’ two passengers, who was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

All involved were wearing seat belts, and the report indicates that Lyons will face charges connected to the crash.