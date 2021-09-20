THP: Crash involving RCSO deputy injures one

Jim Harris

A Roane County Sheriff’s Office detective escaped injury, but one person was sent to an area hospital, following a two-car accident early Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 38-year-old Damarcus Lyons of Trenton, Tennessee, had been stopped at the light at the intersection of Highway 70 and Pine Ridge Road waiting to turn left at around 6:30 am Friday.  After getting the yellow, flashing turn arrow, Lyons started to turn his Chevy Camaro on to Pine Ridge, but failed to see an oncoming Ford F150 driven by RCSO Detective Bryan Walker, as it approached and went through the intersection after getting the green light.  The pickup collided with the right side of the Camaro, pinning one of Lyons’ two passengers, who was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.  No other injuries were reported.

All involved were wearing seat belts, and the report indicates that Lyons will face charges connected to the crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

