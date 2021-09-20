Clinton, Wartburg rehabilitation projects receive grants from the state

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced today the recipients of Tennessee Historic Development Grants.

Approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in April 2021, the program provides more than $4 million to projects that aim to renovate and preserve historic buildings across the state. The program encourages communities and private developers to invest in buildings that have contributed to a community’s history but now sit idle. These buildings can once again contribute to the economy through job creation and commercial opportunities. 

The grants provide 30 percent of the funding for the building rehabilitation up to $300,000. This $4 million investment of state funds will leverage more than $14 million in private investment. 

TNECD partnered with the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) to structure application requirements and review grant applications to ensure that each proposal would rehabilitate the structures while maintaining historical integrity. The THC’s mission is to protect, preserve, maintain and administer historic places and encourage the inclusive diverse study of Tennessee’s history for the benefit of future generations. 

The grant recipients include the following local individuals, developers, nonprofit or government agencies:

  • Hickory Creek Capital Partners – $300,000 to rehabilitate the Daugherty Furniture Building in Clinton, TN
  • Morgan County Tourism Alliance – $69,000 to rehabilitate the Tanner Store in Wartburg, TN

Awards were made on a first-come, first-served basis with a portion of the funding set aside until December 31, 2021, for projects located in Tier 3 and Tier 4 rural communities.

Various criteria must be met in order for a structure to be eligible for a grant.

