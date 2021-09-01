Clinton 12, Oak Ridge 85 honored by Gov. Lee

Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee and other state leaders paid tribute to the Oak Ridge 85 and the Clinton 12 during a ceremony held at the Scarboro Community Center in Oak Ridge.

During the event, the governor presented proclamations passed earlier this year by the General Assembly honoring the 97 students and declaring August 31st as “Clinton 12 and Oak Ridge 85 Day.” In addition, three members of the Clinton 12 received honorary diplomas from the Anderson County school system.

The Oak Ridge 85 were the first Black students to enter an all-white segregated public school in the southeast when they integrated Robertsville Junior High and Oak Ridge High School in 1955 without much fanfare. In fact, their story went largely unheard until only very recently. Efforts to make their story known across the state and the nation have gathered steam over the past year or so, and now that story is part of the Oak Ridge Schools’ curriculum, and Governor Lee says he has spoken with state education officials about making it part of the statewide curriculum as well.

One year later in 1956, the students who became known as the Clinton 12 became the first Black students to attend the previously all-white Clinton High School. The Clinton desegregation was marked by the arrival of outside agitators, acts of violence and intimidation and ultimately resulted in then-Governor Frank Clement bringing in the National Guard to quell the unrest. In the fall of 1958, dynamite leveled the original Clinton High School building, which is now the home of the Clinton Middle College and Career Academy.

The Clinton 12’s story is told and their legacies honored at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton, which opened in 2006 at the former home of the Green McAdoo School.

Several events are set for this week in Oak Ridge to honor the Oak Ridge 85.



Other events will be held honoring the students including:

• Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 pm: Scholarship Awards Banquet, honoring the Oak Ridge 85 at the Scarboro Community Center with speaker Archie Lee, the first African American Oak Ridge High School National Honor Society member.

• Friday, Sept. 3, at 9:45 am: Ribbon cutting event in the West Gallery of the

Oak Ridge History Museum- Final exhibition honoring the 65th Anniversary of the Oak Ridge 85.

The exhibition’s theme will be: “Black and White Communities Working Together to Help

America.” This exhibit will be on display for the month of September.

• Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 pm: Annual Oak Ridge High School vs. Clinton High School Football game, half-time acknowledgment of the Oak Ridge 85 and Clinton 12 at the Clinton High School football stadium.

• Saturday, Sept. 4, at 9 am: Unity Parade with Oak Ridge and area bands, organizations, city and county government, and schools. Lineup at 8:30 a.m. Parade begins at 9 a.m. from Grey Strange baseball field on Wilberforce Avenue. The parade starts at Benedict and ends at Carver Avenue. Featured bands will be Pearl-Cohn High School and Austin-East High School band and soccer team.

• Saturday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. to 5 pm: Fun Day Festival at Scarboro Community Center.. Food and apparel vendors, fun activities for youth, band challenges, gospel hour, old school hour, and giveaways for children.

• Saturday, Sept. 4, at 8 pm: Black and Gold Ball honoring the Oak Ridge 85 located at the Oak Ridge YWCA, 1660 Oak Ridge Turnpike featuring food, music, and door prizes.

• Sunday, Sept. 5: Worship and share experiences with the Oak Ridge 85 at various churches in the Scarboro Community.