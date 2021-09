The Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition returns to Clinton this Saturday, September 25th.

Over 15 bands from across the East Tennessee region will be performing on the artificial surface of Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton, beginning at 1:20 pm. The Clinton High School Marching Dragons will perform at approximately 7:40 pm, according to organizers.

Admission is $5, and concessions will be available, so come on out Saturday afternoon and enjoy the Clinch River Classic!