Clinch River Fall Antique Festival returns

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 54 Views

The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival was a COVID casualty last year but will return to Historic Downtown Clinton this year. The festival begins Friday, October 1st at 12 noon, with all kinds of activities, live music, food, and more.  At 9 am on Saturday, October 2nd, the festival gets started with dozens of antique dealers and artisans lining the streets of downtown Clinton until 4:00, along with food trucks, live music, beer, and an antique car show.
Market Street will be closed to traffic, and vendors, artisans, and food trucks will be set up throughout the downtown area, specifically on Market, Cullom, and Eagle Bend roads.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

