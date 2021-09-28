Claxton Optimists holding ‘Cruise-n-Coffee’ Saturday

The Claxton Optimist Club is hosting a “Cruise-n-Coffee” car show this Saturday, October 2nd.

The event, a fundraiser benefitting the Optimist Club’s Scholarship Fund, will be from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday at the Claxton Community Center (located at 1071 Edgemoor Road).

Admission is free and registration for the car show is also free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. All makes and models of cars, trucks, vintage, and classic vehicles, street rods, and even motorcycles are welcome. As organizers say, “If it’s got wheels, it’s welcome.”

The first 25 entries will receive a goody bag and a free dash plaque. Breakfast and lunch concessions will be available, plus t-shirts and dash plaques will also be sold. All that, plus there will be raffle prizes, door prizes, and of course, trophies for contestants.

If anyone is interested in learning more, they can call 865-389-1175, or 865-388-0921.