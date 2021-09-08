Claude (Shorty) McClure

Claude (Shorty) McClure 03/01/53-09/06/21 
Shorty was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served on the USS Independence. He was a member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed helping with the kids at church and he loved his church family. To know him was to love him dearly. He loved farming, gardening and hunting his beagle dogs with his buddies. Preceded in death by, Father, Fred McClure; Mother, Maggie Tatum; Brothers, Danny and Jim McClure; Mother and Father in law, John and Lillian Morris      

Survived by: Loving wife of 44 years Diana McClure Sons, Danny (Christy) J.D. Sarah Tyler Olivia Evan, Thomas (Sarah) Hallie Rowdy Bailey Allison Logan Ava, Doug (Brittany) Tanner Jaxon Maggie, Fred (Melissa) Brodie Camden Xander  Daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Kayley Allie Honorary Son, Jeremy Ellis and daughter Bella Brothers, Roger McClure, George McClure Sisters, Mandy (Chuck) Parrott, Diane (Dwayne) Lee Sisters-in-law, Cissy Morris, Susan (Lou) Koester, Teresa (JR) Weaver, Kathleen(Mike) Cantrell, Gilda Morris Brother-in-law, Wayne (Alba) Morris And a whole host of nieces, nephews, and honorary friends and family.  In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society.    

Claude’s family will have a graveside service on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at King Cemetery at 1:00PM with Pastor Tom Aiken officiating.  www.holleygamble.com

