City announces sign-ups for ‘backdoor’ garbage collection

Jim Harris Local News

(City of Clinton press release) The City of Clinton recognizes that some residents are physically unable to bring their garbage carts to the street curb or alley for weekly collection. Therefore, the City offers a free “backdoor” garbage service for those who qualify.
To qualify, you must have a disability and/or physical limitations preventing you from being able to bring the bins to the curb AND have no co-habitant, family member, friend, or neighbor whom you can rely on to get the garbage to the street each week for collection.
To apply for this service, please print and complete the form, linked below.  Have your Healthcare Provider verify your disability, and return the form to:
City of Clinton
100 North Bowling Street
Clinton, TN 37716
Residential Backdoor Garbage Service application form HERE: http://clintontn.net/BackdoorServicesFormClinton20210822.pdf
(Backdoor Collection does not necessarily mean the cart placement is literally at your backdoor. The cart(s) can be placed up at your home in a convenient location so long as they are not up or down any stairs, behind any locked/enclosed fences or under any structures with a roof).

