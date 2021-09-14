CCSO busy on Thursday, Friday

Deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Indian Creek Road, the residence of Randall and Vanessa Fraley, on Friday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said that the warrant was obtained after what was described as a lengthy undercover investigation during which “several buys of heroin” were completed. As a result of the search warrant, both Randall and Vanessa were arrested and charged with the possession of Schedule I heroin for resale; possession of Schedule II methamphetamine for resale; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm in commission of a felony; aggravated child abuse and neglect; destruction of evidence, and theft under $1000.00

The couple still faces future indictments for the undercover buys made, according to the release.

Investigators also seized a 2020 Ford Expedition, several rifles and pistols, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s personnel, including the SWAT team, executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on Ginnie Lane in the Lafollette area of Campbell County, Tennessee.

The search warrant was obtained following an investigation in which Amber Marie Taylor and David Lee Taylor were believed to be selling Opana from the residence.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators in a press release stated that several items were located that “led investigators to believe that the defendants were selling several types of narcotics from the residence.”

Investigators located a pill container box containing several types of narcotics to include: 1 yellow bag containing a brown powdery substance, and several types of pills. Investigators also say they located a container with a crystal-like substance inside, as well as another pill bottle that contained almost three dozen more pills, and 3 plastic containers with magnets. Inside of which, investigators located several more small bags and plastic vials. One containing a crystal-like substance was found, as were two small bags containing approximately 5.2 grams of a white powder that was field-tested and showed positive for Fentanyl.

Investigators also located several sets of digital scales and small bags.

Evidence will be presented to the grand jury in the coming weeks.