CCSO arrests three on drug charges

Three people were arrested near Jellico on Sunday following a traffic stop.On Sunday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Preston Mullins initiated a traffic stop on Highway 25W at the rock quarry near Jellico on a 2005 Lexus sedan due to a missing headlight. According to a CCSO press release, when Deputy Mullins initially spotted the vehicle it was being driven by a man, later identified as Carl Anderson, however, when the car had stopped and Mullins approached, a female was driving, later identified as April King. The vehicle was also occupied by Tracy Campbell in the front passenger seat and Anderson laying across the rear seats.

As Mullins made contact with King, she “appeared to be nervous and trembling with constricted pupils.” She consented to a search of the vehicle, which yielded numerous illegal substances and drug paraphernalia. During the search, deputies and Jellico police officers located a plastic wrap containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

In King’s purse, Deputy Mullins located a plastic bottle altered to be used as a smoking device with a substance believed to be heroin, an eyeglass case with an additional rock-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, along with digital scales, and five glass smoking pipes with residue believed to be from heroin.

In a purse containing the identification of Tracy Campbell, officers found a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be heroin, a fine powder substance believed to be Fentanyl, and $650 in cash.

During a search of the trunk space, Deputy Mullins located a plastic case containing eight pre-loaded hypodermic needles containing a substance believed to be heroin, along with additional unused hypodermic needles.

Mullins performed field sobriety tests on King, which he reported she did not complete satisfactorily. Ms. King submitted to a blood draw at the Campbell County Jail for additional testing.

Deputies seized the cash and the car as evidence, in addition to the numerous substances believed to be illegal narcotics, which have been submitted for testing.

All three individuals were transported to the Campbell County Jail with varying charges.

Tracy Campbell was booked on charges of Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Carl Anderson was booked on charges of Driving on a Revoked License and Violation of the Light Law.

April King was booked on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of the Light Law.

