Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 65 Views

Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82, passed away on Monday, September 20, at her home.

Carolyn was born on December 29, 1938, in McCreary County, KY,  the 11th child of Marshall and Marie Phillips. In 1958 while living in Tennessee, she married her husband, Fowler Leon, and moved to Michigan where they raised four daughters.

Carolyn and Fowler were married for over fifty years until his death in 2010. After their girls were grown, they returned to Tennessee to retire. She loved spending time with friends whether meeting for coffee, bowling, or playing bingo. She also loved travel and had the opportunity to explore Switzerland, Ireland, and England as well as enjoy cruises in the Mediterranean and Alaska. She was a loving mother, a grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 11, and great-great-grandmother to 1. All of whom she deeply loves and are the light of her life.

Loving memories of Carolyn will be carried on by her daughters; Robin Testo, Lisa (Michael) McCurry, Yvonne Hatfield, and Linda (Steven) Covert; her grandchildren, Jonathan(Amy), and Jeremy (Trish) Testo, Angela (Kerry) Goodson, Cullen, and Eliza McCurry; Lindsey (Jesse) Stehle, Katelyn and Paige Rose, and Blaine and Sasha Covert, well as many other family members and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Fowler; her parents, Marshall and Marie; her sons-in-law Richard Testo and Darrell Rose; and many brothers and sisters all of whom she missed dearly.

Due to Covid restrictions, family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Donnie Hammock, age 70 of Clinton

Donnie Hammock, age 70 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.