Cades Cove Loop Road re-opens Tuesday

(GSMNP press release)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Cades Cove Loop Road will reopen at noon tomorrow, September 28, after a three-week closure in September to resurface the roadway. This preventive pavement treatment was applied to help maintain the heavily used road in good condition and extend the life of the asphalt surface that was completely rehabilitated in 2010.     

Crews will be paving the campground entrance road from Laurel Creek Road to the campground area on September 28 under single-lane closures. Motorists should expect delays as they approach the Cades Cove Loop Road.   

The Cades Cove Loop Road paving project was completed on time, allowing the park to reopen the popular area to all users in time for the busy October season. Bryant Lands Development was the contractor for the project with APAC Harrison leading the paving operations.  

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm

