(Buster) Roy E. Brown IV, age 40 of Powell, passed away on September 20, 2021. He lived every second of every day to its fullest. His soul was made of sunshine and he kindled a spark of adventure in anyone that knew him. He always wanted others to laugh and be happy and not worry about the stresses of life. He was a carefree, loving spirit of light that will continue to point others towards freedom. He was a blessing to everyone that knew him and he gifted this world with a legacy that will outlive us all.  

Buster is preceded in death by, grandfathers, Roy E. Brown Jr. and Albert Mitchell. 

Survived by loving wife, Cassidy Brown; parents, Poppy (Butch) Roy E. Brown III and Gigi Gail Brown; children, (Blake) Roy E. Brown V and mother Jamie,  Bristol Roy Brown, Baylee Ann Brown and mother Breeanna; sister, Tammy Jordan Brown; Niece, Sarah Jordan ; Grandmothers, Ann Brown and Jessie Mitchell, aunts, uncles and cousins. Buster leaves behind hundreds of friends that will all miss him dearly. 

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 12-2pm. www.holleygamble.com

