Brittni Watzlawick, age 33, of Clinton

Brittni Watzlawick, age 33, of Clinton passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born July 27, 1988 in Knoxville and was a member of Greenway Baptist Church in Clinton.  Brittni had a great passion for journalism and would write personal thoughts, insights, emotions and theories in her diaries.  She loved cooking and enjoyed eating as well. She would want everyone to remember that life is beautiful and to enjoy every moment, one moment at a time and collect moments and be happy. 

SURVIVORS

Children                         Rose, Ayden, and Shylar

Mother                            Sandra Block of Clinton

Father                            Ralph Watzlawick & wife, Karen of Knoxville

Special Aunt & Uncle     Danny & Debbie Light of Heiskell

Brothers                         Donnie Ford of Racine, WI

                                      David Watzlawick of Racine, WI

Sister                              Brandi Stagnolia of Clinton

Nieces                            Desi, Sierra, Navah, and Tegan

Cousins                          Ali, and Isaiah      

Many extended family members and special friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Greenway Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Darrell Griffis officiating.  Interment will follow in Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling (865)717-7727.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

