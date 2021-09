Bertha D. Courtney, age 85, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, September 27, 2021.

The family will gather at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, TN for a graveside service. UT Hospice chaplain Greg Bennett will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.