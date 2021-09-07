ATV fire injures two

An ATV fire in Campbell County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital.

According to early reports, a man and a woman had been riding a side-by-side ATV on Trail 19 on Walnut Mountain shortly after 6 pm Saturday when it caught fire. Officials say that gas cans that had been on the ATV caught fire and exploded.

The two were stabilized by crews from the LaFollette Rescue Squad and the Campbell County Rural Fire Service before being flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.