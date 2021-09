The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Knoxville man was killed in an ATV Crash in Campbell County on Sunday morning.

According to the THP, 44-year-old Jason Kuhn had been driving a Polaris Razor on Mountain Road at around 11 am, when the ATV went off the side of the road and collided with a tree. Kuhn, who was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt, was killed in the crash, which remains under investigation.