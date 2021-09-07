Art exhibit honoring Oak Ridge 85 on display through end of the month

A new exhibit honoring the 65th anniversary of the pioneering Oak Ridge 85 officially opened at the Oak Ridge History Museum on Friday.  The 65th Anniversary Exhibition includes three major components:

  • A series of panels describing the history of the Oak Ridge 85 students with full-color photos of the 85 and their accomplishments
  • The “Secret Growth” exhibit from the American Museum of Science and Energy, which details the growth of the community of Black Americans who first came to Tennessee to help with the World War II Manhattan Project
  •  An exhibit of 26 entries in a recent  Art and Poetry Competition for K to 12 students held by the Oak Ridge Schools honoring the civil rights leadership and courage of the Oak Ridge 85 students.

The exhibition will run throughout the month of September. The Oak Ridge History Museum is located at 102 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge.

