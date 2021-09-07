Ally Gabrielle Phillips, age 9 of Caryville passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after a long battle with ohtahara syndrome. She was born on March 11, 2012 to Mike and Trina Phillips. She loved Jesus and church was her happy place. She was very well loved at Willowbrook Baptist Church. She loved going camping with her family and just being outside. She also enjoyed going to the movies, playing hide and seek with her sister and teasing her papaws. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Derrick Norton.

She is survived by: parents, Mike and Trina Phillips; sister, Keira Phillips; Grandparents, Johnnie and Janice Ratliff, and John David and Janie Phillips; other mother, Racheal Kiongo; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for their kind, compassionate care during her many stays.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Pastor Roger Leach and Brother Ethan Leach officiating. All those in attendance are asked to wear purple in honor of epilepsy awareness. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital at P.O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010 or https://www.etch.com/ways-to-give/make-a-donation www.holleygamble.com