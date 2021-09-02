Adventure Anderson touts Clinton, fall attractions

Downtown Clinton captures small-town charm with store-lined streets full of antique shops, boutiques, coffee shops, and more.

Whether you’re visiting for the day, the weekend, or you live here, a trip to Historic Downtown Clinton is always a great time. Find out more by following the link to Adventure Anderson’s website and more on what Clinton’s Historic Downtown area has in store for you.

Officials with Adventure Anderson, which serves as the county’s tourism bureau, remind you that Fall, one of the most beautiful seasons in East Tennessee, is right around the corner and that an Anderson County fall brings festivals, live music events, and fun for the whole family.

Be sure to visit their event calendar and stay up to date with upcoming events!