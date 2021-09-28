AC Veterans’ Day Parade set for Year 14

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

The Anderson County American Legion Post #172, and the American Legion Riders Post 172, in partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, has announced plans for the 14th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade.

This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, November 11th at 6 pm in downtown Clinton, with the theme of “Thank You, Veterans of Anderson County, for Your Sacrifice”.

The parade will start on Market Street in Clinton and move along Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.

The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Commerce Street 30 minutes before the parade. All veterans are invited to participate, and everyone in the community is encouraged to come out and support veterans past, present and future, at this annual event.

There is NO registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising and insurance.

For more information, or to sign up for the parade, contact Post Commander Rick Lou at 423-561-0716, or Anderson County Veteran Service Officer Leon Jaquet, at 865-556-0997.  You can also stop by the Anderson County Veteran Service Office in the Anderson County Courthouse to pick up a registration form.

Registrations will be accepted until 5 pm on Wednesday, November 10th

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

State AG to appeal federal court mask rulings

(TN AG Office)  Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has appealed and will immediately seek …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.