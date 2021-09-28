AC Veterans’ Day Parade set for Year 14

The Anderson County American Legion Post #172, and the American Legion Riders Post 172, in partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, has announced plans for the 14th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade.

This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, November 11th at 6 pm in downtown Clinton, with the theme of “Thank You, Veterans of Anderson County, for Your Sacrifice”.

The parade will start on Market Street in Clinton and move along Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.

The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Commerce Street 30 minutes before the parade. All veterans are invited to participate, and everyone in the community is encouraged to come out and support veterans past, present and future, at this annual event.

There is NO registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising and insurance.

For more information, or to sign up for the parade, contact Post Commander Rick Lou at 423-561-0716, or Anderson County Veteran Service Officer Leon Jaquet, at 865-556-0997. You can also stop by the Anderson County Veteran Service Office in the Anderson County Courthouse to pick up a registration form.

Registrations will be accepted until 5 pm on Wednesday, November 10th.