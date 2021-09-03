3rd Annual Trick or Treat Festival to be held at Community Center

Jim Harris 48 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

The City of Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it will be hosting the 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Festival at the Community Center.

All kinds of organizations, churches, and businesses will be set up handing out candy.

The Clinton Police Department will have a shooting range simulator, where city officials say attendees can test their aim against virtual “zombies.”

Mobile Tactics will be in the Club Room and have their Dart Battle set up, and Backyard Bouncers will have inflatables for attendees.

More participants and activities will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Jellico PD, TBI investigate after body found at rest stop

Jellico Police and the TBI are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.