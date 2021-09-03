3rd Annual Trick or Treat Festival to be held at Community Center

The City of Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that it will be hosting the 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Festival at the Community Center.

All kinds of organizations, churches, and businesses will be set up handing out candy.

The Clinton Police Department will have a shooting range simulator, where city officials say attendees can test their aim against virtual “zombies.”

Mobile Tactics will be in the Club Room and have their Dart Battle set up, and Backyard Bouncers will have inflatables for attendees.

More participants and activities will be announced in the coming days and weeks.