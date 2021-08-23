Y-12/RSCC Cybersecurity Camp wrap-up

(Submitted, CNS Y-12) Screen time is often a battle between teens and parents. For some bright students who participated in Y-12’s Cybersecurity Camps this summer, screen time may have actually been encouraged. The goal of the camps is to encourage middle- and high-school students to grow and maintain an interest in cybersecurity that could lead to a potential career.

For the second summer, Y-12 National Security Complex partnered with Roane State Community College to offer an innovative approach to cybersecurity education through a virtual camp for middle and high school students who are considering careers in Information Technology. The camp was designed to engage today’s hyper-connected young people with firsthand examples of mobile forensics and the damage a cyberattack can do.

George Meghabghab, director of the RSCC Computer Information Technology program, led the camp. “I loved each minute of the camp, and the students felt the same way,” he said.

Geographical reach expanded

The first four-day camp, held for high school students, was conducted in early June. The July camp was held for middle school students. Because they were virtual, the camps were able to include participants from as far away as New York and Maryland. Students attending the camps from closer to home hailed from Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Spring City, Rockwood, Kingston, Oliver Springs, Maryville, Oakdale, and Clinton.

The students were given opportunities to apply their individual skillsets in a group setting in hopes of realizing that they’re always going to be learning and finding new ways to identify solutions to problems.

Meghabghab said the students wanted to know how a cybersecurity breach can happen.

“I felt students wanted to do hands-on work more than ever before, which is why I do what I do,” Meghabghab said. “I feel interest in this camp is exploding,” he continued. “I believe the virtual outreach is critical, and I am glad we did it this way. I hope we can use the same format next year.”