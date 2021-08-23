XFS: The “Dinger” wins for third time in ’21

(MRN.com)  Standing in front of an enthusiastic Michigan International Speedway grandstands after his victory burnout, Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger paused and took in the cheering crowd – on its feet and chanting his name: “AJ! AJ! AJ!”

It was the second time in the past week Allmendinger earned a trip to Victory Lane. On Saturday, he prevailed in triple overtime to take the New Holland 250 win – the third of the season and the eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of his career. He beat Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones to the line by a mere .163 seconds and actually thanked Jones for the push on that last restart to let the two decided the trophy between themselves.

JR Motorsports drivers Noah Gragson and Josh Berry (who drove the No. 1 Chevrolet for injured Michael Annett) finished third and fourth with Berry leading an impressive 24 laps and keeping Allmendinger honest in the closing laps. Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.

Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, Brett Moffitt, rookie Jade Buford and NASCAR Cup Series regular Bubba Wallace rounded out the top 10.

